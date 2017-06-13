Authors Kevin Mannix and Linda Rota Speak in Ellsworth Falls Church

Thursday, June 22, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Union Congregational Church Ellsowrth Falls UCC, 2 Falls Court, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-5276
The public is invited to a program called “Weathering Shame” on Thursday June 22 at 6 PM at the Union Congregational Church UCC in Ellsworth Falls. Husband and wife authors Kevin Mannix and Linda Rota will talk about their book, and how sharing their personal stories have helped with their healing and overcoming their struggles. Books will be available following their talk.
The Union Congregational Church is located just off Rt. 1A in Ellsworth before Sunrise Glass. For info call 667-5276.
