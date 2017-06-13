Authors Kevin Mannix and Linda Rota Speak in Ellsworth Falls Church

By ellsworthfallsucc
Posted June 13, 2017, at 12:25 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Union Congregational Church Ellsowrth Falls UCC, 2 Falls Court, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-5276

The public is invited to a program called “Weathering Shame” on Thursday June 22 at 6 PM at the Union Congregational Church UCC in Ellsworth Falls. Husband and wife authors Kevin Mannix and Linda Rota will talk about their book, and how sharing their personal stories have helped with their healing and overcoming their struggles. Books will be available following their talk.

The Union Congregational Church is located just off Rt. 1A in Ellsworth before Sunrise Glass. For info call 667-5276.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Woman found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in car in OrringtonWoman found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in car in Orrington
  2. Woman rescued from Saco River, then arrestedWoman rescued from Saco River, then arrested
  3. Mills threatens to sue Trump administration if it rescinds monumentMills threatens to sue Trump administration if it rescinds monument
  4. Limestone firefighter survives dramatic explosionLimestone firefighter survives dramatic explosion
  5. Bangor church that serves people struggling with addiction looking for new homeBangor church that serves people struggling with addiction looking for new home

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs