Author Talk with Eleanor Phillips Brackbill on the Queen of Heartbreak Hill

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
On Tuesday, March 28, from 5:30-7:00 pm, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Author Eleanor Phillips Brackbill will discuss her most recent book, The Queen of Heartbreak Trail: The Life and Times of Harriet Smith Pullen, Pioneering Woman. This is the first comprehensive assessment the Klondike Gold Rush pioneer who, despite landing alone in Skagway, Alaska, in 1897, became a successful entrepreneur, single-handedly hauling prospectors’ provisions into the Yukon where gold beckoned. Ms. Brackbill is Harriet Pullen’s great-granddaughter and grew up with myriad family stories about her remarkable ancestor, some of which were true and some not so.
Eleanor Phillips Brackbill has made a living building sets with a summer stock theater crew, assisting the social worker on a VA hospital psychiatric ward, running behavior experiments on pre-schoolers, managing a team of volunteer art museum docents, and teaching three-year-olds, adolescents, and college students, but none of these jobs was as satisfying as writing about history, which she has been doing since 2003. Eleanor embarked on a writing career after teaching and then serving as director of education at the Neuberger Museum of Art, Purchase College, State University of New York for three decades.
After earning an MA in art history at Boston University, completing a curatorial fellowship in the Whitney Museum of American Art’s Independent Study Program, and studying in the art history doctoral program at City University of New York, Eleanor began her career in art history and museum education. She grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has lived in southwestern Ohio, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and New York City and its Westchester County suburbs. She now resides near Portland, Maine, with her husband, the artist, writer, and educator Michael Torlen.
“. . . This is really an account of a fascinating, adventurous pioneering family who actively participated in the transformation of the Pacific Northwest and Alaskan frontiers.” –Publisher’s Weekly
This event is a part of the Library’s celebration of Women’s History Month “Creating Connections” March 2017. For more information, call the Library at (207) 244-7065.
