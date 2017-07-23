Author Talk and Book Singing: Frances FitzGerald “The Evangelicals”

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Pulitzer-Prize winning historian Frances FitzGerald’s newest book “The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America” focuses on the history of the evangelical movement and how evangelicals have shaped the nation both politically and culturally. Join FitzGerald at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, August 3 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
The book, which is the first full account of the place of evangelicals in our history, covers the historical origins of the evangelical movement, the preachers that shaped their beliefs and how the Christian right has lost political influence—and why a more liberal form of evangelicalism is on the rise
FitzGerald is the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Bancroft Prize, and a prize from the National Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is the author of “Fire in the Lake: the Vietnamese and the Americans in Vietnam;” “America Revised: History School Books in the Twentieth Century; Cities on a Hill: A Journey through Contemporary American Cultures;” “Way Out in the Blue: Reagan, Star Wars and the End of the Cold War” and “Vietnam: Spirits of the Earth.” She has written for The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Harper’s, The New York Review of Books, The Nation, Rolling Stone and Esquire. She lives in New York and Maine with her husband, James Sterba.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →