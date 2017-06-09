Author Talk and Book Signing: Tom Wessels “Granite, Fire and Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia”

Thursday, June 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Ecologist, naturalist and hiker Tom Wessels explores the natural and cultural history of Acadia National Park in his book “Granite, Fire and Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia.” Join him at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. as he explores what has made Acadia such a unique destination.
Wessels attributes the park’s popularity—and its unusual beauty—to the way in which earth, air, fire and water—in the form of glacially scoured granite, winter winds, fire and ocean fog—have converged to create a landscape that can be found nowhere else. Wessels invites readers to investigate the natural history of Mount Desert Island, along with the unique cultural story it gave rise to.
Bill McKibben, environmental activist and author of Wandering Home, says “Tom Wessels is the great biographer of New England rock and forest, and this volume belongs on the bookshelf of anyone invigorated by the tang of salt air!”
Wessels a professor of ecology and the founding director of the master’s degree program in conservation biology at Antioch University New England. He serves as an ecological consultant to the Rain Forest Alliance’s SmartWood Green Certification Program. In that capacity Tom helped draft green certification assessment guidelines for forest operations in the northeastern United States and adjacent Canada. Tom has conducted landscape level workshops throughout the United States for over 30 years. He is the author of five books including “The Granite Landscape: A Natural History of America’s Mountain Domes, from Acadia to Yosemite.”
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. This event is also co-sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. For more information on the talk, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
