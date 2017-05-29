Author Talk and Book Signing: Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle “Driving Miss Norma”

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Just two days after the death of her husband of 67 years, ninety-year-old Norma Jean Bauerschmidt was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Instead of seeking treatment Miss Norma decided to hit the road with her son and daughter-in-law and their poodle Ringo. Her year-long, cross country journey, made her an international sensation with 500,000 people following her on Facebook. Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle recount their journey in their book “Driving Miss Norma: One Family’s Journey Saying “Yes” to Living,” they will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. .
Stop by stop, state by state, they meet countless people from all walks of life—strangers who become fast friends and who welcome them with kindness and open hearts. Miss Norma’s journey included a stop on MDI and one of the people Miss Norma met along the way is Lisa Horsch Clark, of Tremont, who is included in the book and will introduce Bauerschmidt and Liddle at their talk.
With each passing mile (and one educational visit to a cannabis dispensary), Miss Norma’s health improves and conversations that had once been taboo begin to unfold. Norma, Tim, and Ramie bond in ways they never had before, and their definitions of home, family, and friendship expand.
Publishers Weekly writes that the book is “[an] endearing memoir…..[that] offers profound insights into how we choose to live.” And Kirkus Reviews says, “depicting the ageless human capacity to learn and grow, the author celebrates life and offers a heartfelt vision of what dying a good death really means. An uplifting and life-affirming memoir.”
Miss Norma passed away in October of 2016 having inspired thousands and sparking a debate about what the end of life should look like. Bauerschmidt and Liddle are professional nomads who retired by the age of 50 to travel cross-country full time in their Airstream trailer with Ringo.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. This talk is also co-sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
