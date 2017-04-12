Author Talk and Book Signing: Stephen Perrin “Minds Inside Out”

Thursday, April 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join author Stephen Perrin as he talks about his new book “Minds Inside Out: The Story of Human Engagement” on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. “Minds Inside Out” is about the crucial role the spirit plays in everyday life as we experience the world around us.
Perrin’s talk will focus on the situations he gets into in leading his life, and the actions he takes as appropriate responses in these unending loops. His book tells the story of his adventures in trying to steer his life on a meaningful course. The purpose of consciousness, Perrin says, is to enable us to make appropriate responses to situations we find, believe, or imagine ourselves to be in. Intelligence guides us in integrating perception, judgment, and action in each pressing situation as it engulfs us.
Perrin has written four books about Mount Desert Island where he lives and two self-published books about consciousness. He is a founding member of Friends of Taunton Bay and Frenchman Bay Conservancy. Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books.
For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →