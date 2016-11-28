Author Talk and Book Signing: Reeser Manley and Marjorie Peronto “The Life in Your Garden”

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Learn how to make your garden a stable, self-regulated ecosystem at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m, with horticulturalists Reeser Manley and Marjorie Peronto. The duo will be launching their new book “The Life in Your Garden: Gardening for Biodiversity.”

Their talk will touch on how to create gardens that will help stem the tide of species extinctions among insects, birds, amphibians and other animals using native trees and shrubs, herbaceous perennials and annuals, that will nurture a wide variety of garden wildlife. “The Life in Your Garden” explains why: converting lawn to garden increases Earth’s biodiversity; keeping insect herbivores under control is not the primarily the gardener’s job; every garden should include an insectary of plantings that nurture pollinators and other insects; locally native understory trees and shrubs form the bones of a garden that nourishes wildlife and much more.

Manley has taught courses in horticulture at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the University of Maine, Orono. In 2013, he retired from teaching chemistry and physics to devote his time to gardening and garden writing. Peronto is a professor for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and has been teaching courses in fruit and vegetable gardening, ecological landscaping and pruning for 26 years. They previously wrote “The New England Gardener’s Year: A Month-by-Month Guide for Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Upstate New York.”

Books will be on sale that night. This talk is free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

