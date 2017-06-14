Author Talk and Book Signing: Paul Doiron “Knife Creek”

Thursday, June 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Best-selling Maine author Paul Doiron returns to the Jesup Memorial Library with the eighth book in his award-winning Mike Bowditch series “Knife Creek,” on Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. The Jesup is one of the first stops on Doiron’s book tour, do not miss this chance to see him in person.
In “Knife Creek,” Maine Game Warden Bowditch is tasked with shooting invasive feral hogs that are tearing up the forest in his district, when he makes a horrific discovery—a dead baby buried in a shallow grave. Even more disturbing: evidence suggests the infant was the child of a young woman who was presumed to have died four years earlier after she disappeared from a group rafting trip. As Bowditch assists the reopened investigation, he begins to suspect that some of his neighbors aren’t who they seem to be. When violence strikes close to home, he realizes that his unknown enemies will stop at nothing to keep their terrible secrets.
Booklist writes, “This solid eighth entry in the Mike Bowditch series, following ‘Widowmaker,’ is full of strong characters, great dialogue, and Doiron’s signature command of the rugged and natural Maine setting.”
Doiron is the former editor in chief of Down East: The Magazine of Maine. A native of Maine, he attended Yale University, where he graduated with a degree in English, and he holds an MFA in creative writing from Emerson College. The first book in the Bowditch series, “Poacher’s Son” won the Barry award and the Strand award for Best First Novel, and was been nominated for the Edgar, Anthony, and Macavity awards in the same category. He lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife, Kristen Lindquist.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is also a co-sponsor of this event. For more information about Doiron visit pauldoiron.com and for more information on the event, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org
