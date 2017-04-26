Author Talk and Book Signing: Lisa Heidle “én•nēad”

Thursday, May 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join MDI-based author Lisa Heidle as she reads selections from her short story collection “én•nēad” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. The stories explore the private places that live within all of us.
The stories in “én•nēad” are filled with characters who reveal their deepest desires as they win over readers, then break their hearts. A hospice worker falls for his dying, married patient and is forced to question what he will and will not do for love; a 1960’s debutante defies society’s conventions and then takes drastic measures in order to maintain her social status; an elderly mother gets lost in the Lord’s Prayer as she shares her life’s joys, disappointments and years of abuse.
Heidle writes flash, short and long form fiction, articles and book reviews. Her work has appeared in Sabal Literary Journal, Flash Fiction Magazine Anthology, Mash Stories, Second Hand Stories, The Chattahoochee Review and other literary journals.
For more information on this talk, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
