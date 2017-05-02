Author Talk and Book Signing: Kristen Britain “Firebrand”

Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
New York Times-bestselling fantasy author Kristen Britain began the Green Rider series while she was a park ranger at Acadia National Park. Join her as she returns to Mount Desert Island and the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. with the sixth book in the series “Firebrand.”
The Green Rider series is widely known for its immersive world-building and memorable characters, including one of epic fantasy’s first female protagonists, Karigan G’ladheon. Through five previous installments, fans have followed Karigan, a runaway school girl who finds herself in deep peril when she agrees to bear a message to the king for a dying Green Rider.
Britain, a protégé of best-selling author Terry Goodkind, is now a full-time writer but for decades worked as a National Park ranger. This background gives her a unique understanding of wildlife environments, and gives her work a realistic feeling of nature replete with all its beauty and dangers. Her books have been published in 7 languages and are internationally best-selling.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Jesup. For more information on Britain, visit kristenbritain.com and for more information on the talk, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
