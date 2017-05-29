Author Talk and Book Signing: Jordanna Max Brodsky “Winter of the Gods”

Saturday, June 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
In the second novel of Jordanna Max Brodsky’s Olympus Bound trilogy, “Winter of the Gods,” ancient Greek gods walk the streets of New York City, and, when a dead body is discovered sprawled atop Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull statue, Selene DiSilva, once known as Artemis, is the only one who can hunt down the killers. Brodsky will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
Booklist writes “Readers who enjoy detective fiction, ancient Greco-Roman myth, and a bit of romance will enjoy this series.” And, B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy writes that the book is “[a] winning combination of gritty crime procedural and intellectually stimulating urban fantasy.”
Brodsky is from Virginia, where she spent four years at a science and technology high school pretending it was a theater conservatory. She holds a degree in History and Literature from Harvard University. She lives in Manhattan but her in-laws are inn owners in Bar Harbor and she spends much of her time in Acadia National Park.
Books will be on sale at the Jesup that night, with a percentage of the sale price donated to the Jesup. Sherman’s and Machias Savings Bank are co-sponsors of this event.
For more information on Brodsky visit www.jordannamaxbrodsky.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →