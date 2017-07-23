Author Talk and Book Signing: John Pomfret “The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom: America and China, 1776 to the Present”

Friday, July 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
John Pomfret is an award-winning journalist, who worked as a correspondent in China for the Associated Press and The Washington Post in the late 1980s, the late 1990s and the early 2000s. His newest book “The Beautiful Country and the Middle Kingdom: America and China, 1776 to the Present” looks at the surprising, tragic and marvelous ways Americans and Chinese have engaged with one another through the centuries. Join him at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and wine reception.
From the clipper ships that ventured to Canton hauling cargos of American ginseng to swap Chinese tea, to the US warships facing off against China’s growing navy in the South China Sea, from the Yankee missionaries who brought Christianity and education to China, to the Chinese who built the American West, the United States and China have always been dramatically intertwined. For more than two centuries, American and Chinese statesmen, merchants, missionaries and adventurers, men and women, have profoundly influenced the fate of these nations.
Krikus Reviews writes, “[F]ormer Washington Post foreign correspondent Pomfret, who was recently a Fulbright Senior Scholar in Beijing, delves into the historical relations between the two and offers a fresh appraisal of each nation’s contributions to the other…[an] impressively wide-ranging history demonstrating that the U.S.-China relationship began decades before Richard Nixon arrived on the scene.”
Pomfret has won numerous journalism awards for his work in China and in Washington. He was also one of the first American students to study in China following the Sino-American rapprochement. For the past five years, he has devoted himself to the first narrative history of America’s relationship with China from the 18th century until the present day, He is the author of the 2006 best-seller, “Chinese Lessons: Five Classmates and the Story of the New China.” Pomfret has also spent eight years covering wars and revolutions from Afghanistan, to Bosnia, to Congo. He currently lives outside of San Francisco.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is also a co-sponsor of this event. For more information on Pomfret, visit www.johnpomfret.org and for more information on the talk, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
