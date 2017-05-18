Author Talk and Book Signing: Jim Krosschell “One Man’s Maine”

Thursday, May 25, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Author Jim Krosschell’s writes about the wonders and challenges of Maine’s environment. His new book “One Man’s Maine: Essays on a Love Affair” collects sixteen pairs of these essays. The first in each pair looks at Maine’s natural icons and the second grapples with wider concerns facing Maine. Krosschell will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
The first set of essays focus on things Maine is known for lobster, moose, blueberries and lupine, to reach into matters of human significance. These essays combine science and belief along with observation and emotion. The second essays are broader and take on a fuller range of experiences.
John Rensenbrink, Professor Emeritus Bowdoin College and the co-founder of the U.S. Green Party says, “Krosschell’s essays are an inviting and thought-provoking revelation of how Maine has pulled in and transformed the life of a man from ‘away’…His essays beautifully and caringly reveal this in depth and love.”
Krosschell worked in science publishing in the Boston area for 30 years. Those years included hundreds of visits to Maine. After retirement, he began writing more regularly: more than fifty journals and magazines have published his essays, many of which are collected in this volume. He now divides his time between Newton, Massachusetts and Owls Head, Maine. He is president of the board of directors, Coastal Mountains Land Trust, in Camden.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →