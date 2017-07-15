Author Talk and Book Signing: Jennifer Nadel “WE: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere”

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Journalist Jennifer Nadel teamed up with longtime friend, award-winning actress Gillian Anderson to write the book “WE: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere.” The book features a blend of spirituality, politics, and psychology along with a powerful call to action for all women. Nadel will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
Based on a set of Nine Principles that have been taught throughout the ages, “WE” offers a path to radical self-transformation with compassion for others at its core. It is a journey toward inner peace and a more meaningful life that can create a ripple effect around the world, lifting individuals even as it helps all women support and encourage one another.
With personal anecdotes from the authors, inspirational quotes from famous female thinkers, artists and leaders, and a comprehensive appendix of resources for supplemental support, “WE” is a revolutionary guide based on the notion that change truly begins from within, and has the power to reach far beyond the individual. Such change provides a crucial and timely antidote to the “have-it-all” superwoman culture, to deliver a more rewarding, happier and fulfilling life.
Christiane Northrup, MD, the New York Times bestselling author of “Women’s Bodies, Women’s Wisdom” writes, “‘WE: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere’ is a bracing, honest, uplifting manual for changing the world by owning your gifts, telling the truth, expressing gratitude and living with joy. It’s for every woman, everywhere on the planet. Open to any page, and there you will find a truth that can set you free. We’re all in this together. And “WE” is the GPS for the journey.”
Nadel trained as a barrister before becoming a writer, journalist and campaigner. She was one of the UK’s most senior female television correspondents and has broadcast for the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 News. Her book on domestic violence was made into a BBC film and a Channel 4 documentary, and her report from Bosnia on the use of rape as a weapon of war was broadcast around the world. Her first novel, “Pretty Thing,” was published in 2015. She is a trustee of the charity INQUEST and has a long history of activism. She also was as a candidate for the Green Party in the UK general election in 2015. A mother of three boys, she was born in Princeton, New Jersey, and is a dual US/UK national who lives in London.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is also a co-sponsor of this event. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245.
