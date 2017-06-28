Author Talk and Book Signing: Jane Goodrich “The House at Lobster Cove”

Saturday, July 15, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
In the late 19th Century, George Nixon Black was Boston’s largest taxpayer, but he held little interest in civic affairs. He was listed in the society Blue Book, but he joined no clubs. His magnificent dining room at Kragsyde, his house at Lobster Cove, rarely entertained visitors. If Black was mentioned at all, it was almost as rumor. Now, almost 90 years after Nixon’s death, author Jane Goodrich brings his story to life in the fictionalized biography “The House at Lobster Cove.” Goodrich will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
While Black was probably content to slip away unnoticed, Kragsyde was to have no such fate. Garnering much attention when it was first built and adored by architects and scholars ever since, the famous house has made it impossible for Black to fully disappear. In “The House at Lobster Cove,” Goodrich goes behind the doors of Kragsyde and tells a family saga and love story that is both engaging and evocative of a time gone by.
While Black spent much of his life in Boston, Black’s family built Woodlawn in Ellsworth and he bequeathed Woodlawn to the Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations for use as a public park and historic house. Much of Black’s early life was spent in Ellsworth and the early part of Goodrich’s story also takes place in Ellsworth.
Goodrich also shares her own personal journey in “The House at Lobster Cove.” While Kragsyde was demolished in 1929, Goodrich and her husband have rebuilt the house on an island near MDI. Goodrich now writes in a room that sits above Kragsyde’s famous arch. A lifelong love of the 19th century has inspired her work as a designer, builder, printer and story-teller.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is also a co-sponsor of this event. For more information about the book visit www.houseatlobstercove.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →