Author Talk and Book Signing: Dr. Robert Gallon “Nine Dimensions of Madness: Redefining Mental Health”

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join author and psychiatrist Dr. Robert Gallon at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. as he talks about his book “Nine Dimensions of Madness: Redefining Mental Health” The book looks at mental disorders as attempts to describe types of dysfunction that fall on several dimensions.

Dr. Gallon argues that the origin of mental health problems are a complex interaction of biological, psychological and social factors. Which are fundamentally different from diseases like cancer and diabetes which can be objectively diagnosed and medically treated.

Dr. Gallon has taught in the Department of Psychiatry and was a psychologist at the Psychosomatic Medicine Clinic at the Jefferson Medical School. He was the Chief Psychologist at Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he helped found the Chronic Pain Program. He was a Psychological Examiner for the court for involuntarily committed psychiatric patients and a consulting psychologist for the State Forensic Service. Over the course of his career, he has evaluated more than 5000 individuals in a wide variety of circumstances.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books.

For more information on the talk, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org

