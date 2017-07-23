Community

Author Talk and Book Signing: Christina Baker Kline “A Piece of the World”

By Melinda Rice
Posted July 23, 2017, at 10:03 p.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join Christina Baker Kline at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. to learn more about her new book “A Piece of the World.” The book features a little-known part of America’s history: the story of Christina Olson, the complex woman and real-life muse Andrew Wyeth portrayed in his 1948 masterpiece Christina’s World.

Publisher’s Weekly writes, “The world of the woman immortalized in Andrew Wyeth’s haunting painting ‘Christina’s World’ is imagined in Kline’s (‘Orphan Train’) intriguing novel…Through it all, the author’s insightful, evocative prose brings Christina’s singular perspective and indomitable spirit to life.”

Kline is the author of five novels, including the #1 New York Times bestselling “Orphan Train.” The book spent more than two years on the New York Times bestseller list, including five weeks at #1, and was published in 40 countries. More than 100 communities and colleges have chosen it as a “One Book, One Read” selection. She lives outside of New York City and in Southwest Harbor.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a co-sponsor of this event. For more information on Kline visit christinabakerkline.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

