Author Talk and Book Signing: Chef Joshua McFadden “Six Seasons”

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Chef Joshua McFadden spent time managing Barbara Damrosch and Eliot Coleman’s Four Season Farm before becoming the chef and owner of renowned trattoria Ava Gene’s in Portland, Oregon. McFadden’s cookbook “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables” channels both farmer and chef, highlighting the evolving attributes of vegetables throughout their growing seasons—an arc from spring to early summer to midsummer to the bursting harvest of late summer, then autumn and, finally, winter. McFadden will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing. Damrosch will be introducing McFadden at the talk.
Each chapter begins with recipes featuring raw vegetables at the beginning of their season. As weeks (and chapters) progress, McFadden turns up the heat—steaming and grilling, then moving on to sautés, pan roasts, braises, and stews. The book features 225 recipes spanning all six seasons. Damrosch and Coleman write, “We always knew Joshua was a vegetable magician, but this is so much more. We learned something new on every page. ‘Six Seasons’ is a brilliant cookbook.” Chef and author Alice Waters writes, “Joshua McFadden has the soul of a farmer, and his recipes are beautifully in tune with the seasons and the land.”
McFadden is executive chef/owner of Ava Gene’s, which Bon Appétit has named a “Top 10 Best New Restaurant.” Before moving to Portland, McFadden helped define the burgeoning Brooklyn food scene when he was chef de cuisine at Franny’s; his other restaurant experience includes Momofuku, Blue Hill, and Lupa in New York and the groundbreaking raw food restaurant Roxanne’s in Larkspur, California. McFadden also spent time in Rome, cooking at Alice Waters’s project in sustainable dining at the American Academy. He kindled his love of soil, seeds, and seasons during two years as farm manager at Four Season Farm, founded by sustainability pioneers Eliot Coleman and Barbara Damrosch. McFadden’s latest restaurant, Tusk, opened in Portland, Oregon in 2016.
Books are on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s. For more information on McFadden visit www.joshuamcfadden.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
