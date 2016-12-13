Author Signing Event: Life in My Hands by Darcy Hotchkiss

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Dec. 13, 2016, at 12:07 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5560

Darcy Hotchkiss chronicles her transformational healing journey starting as a young single mother.

When she made the decision to do whatever it took to break free of the troubled life of poverty, she was led to join the United States Army. On that path she discovered herself, learned how to be of service to others, found adventure in world travel, and healed wounds unseen.

This event is free and open to the public.

Books will be available for sale.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433,

or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.

