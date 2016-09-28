Author of E.B. White biography for children to visit newly reopened school on Great Cranberry Island

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Longfellow School, 251 Cranberry Road, Great Cranberry Island, Maine For more information: 207-244-7358; islandreadersandwriters.org/some-writer

Island Readers & Writers is teaming up with Caldecott Award-winning author and illustrator Melissa Sweet to bring her new book “Some Writer!” to six island schools and their communities this fall. “Some Writer!” is a biography of Maine writer E.B. White, who wrote for the “New Yorker” and is best-known for his classic children’s book “Charlotte’s Web.” The biography, the first of its kind for kids, masterfully blends Melissa’s collage and illustration with E.B.’s life story – it’s a feast for the eyes!

The community is invited to meet Melissa during a 9:30 a.m. public event at the recently re-opened Longfellow School. Join 11 island students in celebrating Melissa’s new book, the beloved E.B. White, his life and writing, and the many memorable characters in his children’s books. For more info, contact Ingrid Gaither at the Great Cranberry Library, 207-244-7358.

This is the fourth stop for Melissa on her six-island tour with IRW and her new book, “Some Writer!” She will also visit North Haven, Vinalhaven, Swan’s Island, Deer Isle – Stonington, and Tremont. For more information on the tour, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org/some-writer.

