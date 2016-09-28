Community

Author Melissa Sweet to talk about new book in Deer Isle – Stonington

Island Readers & Writers
By Jenna Beaulieu
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 11:58 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Stonington Library, 64 Main Street, Stonington, Maine

For more information: 207-367-5926; islandreadersandwriters.org/some-writer

Island Readers & Writers is teaming up with Caldecott Award-winning author and illustrator Melissa Sweet to bring her new book “Some Writer!” to six island schools and their communities this fall. “Some Writer!” is a biography of Maine writer E.B. White, who wrote for the “New Yorker” and is best-known for his classic children’s book “Charlotte’s Web.” The biography, the first of its kind for kids, masterfully blends Melissa’s collage and illustration with E.B.’s life story – it’s a feast for the eyes!

The community is invited to meet Melissa during an author presentation at Stonington Library, 4:00pm. Reception to follow formal program. For more info, contact Vicki Zelnick at 207-367-5926.

This is the fifth stop for Melissa on her six-island tour with IRW and her new book, “Some Writer!” She will also visit North Haven, Vinalhaven, Swan’s Island, Great Cranberry Island, and Tremont. For more information on the tour, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org/some-writer.

