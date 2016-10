Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Lamb's Book and Bible, 877 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor, Maine For more information: 603-569-5702; LindaShentonMatchett.com

Author Linda Shenton Matchett will appear at the Lamb’s Book and Bible, 877 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor, on Saturday, October 15, 2016 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM to answers questions and sign her book, Love’s Harvest.

