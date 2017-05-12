Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Books-a-Million, 116 Bangor Mall Blvd, Bangor, Maine 04401
For more information: marylawrencebooks.com
Maine author, Mary Lawrence, will be signing books from her Bianca Goddard mysteries at Books-a-Million, Bangor, Friday, Sept. 8, 5-8pm. The series is set in the slums of Tudor London and features the daughter of an infamous alchemist. The Alchemist’s Daughter was named by Suspense Magazine as a best historical mystery of 2015. Other books include, Death of an Alchemist and Death at St. Vedast.
