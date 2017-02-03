Author Event: The Life in Your Garden: Gardening for Biodiversity

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Local horticulturists Marjorie Peronto and Reeser Manley will discuss their new book, The Life in Your Garden: Gardening for Biodiversity at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday February 16th at 7:00 PM. This book is a call to action for gardeners concerned about Earth’s biodiversity crisis. It is about creating gardens that will help stem the tide of species extinctions among insects, birds, amphibians, and other creatures, and selecting plants that will nurture a wide variety of garden wildlife. According to the authors, a garden can be a stable, self-regulated ecosystem.

Reeser Manley has a Ph.D. in Horticultural Science. From 2007 through 2015, he wrote a weekly gardening column for the Bangor Daily News. He has taught courses in horticulture at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the University of Maine, Orono. In 2013 he retired to devote his time to gardening and writing.

Marjorie Peronto, a professor for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, has taught courses in fruit and vegetable gardening, ecological landscaping, and pruning for 26 years. She oversees the Down East region’s Maine Master Gardener Volunteers Program, training individuals to conduct community outreach projects that promote sustainable gardening and food security.

Reeser and Marjorie have also written The New England Gardener’s Year: A Month-by-Month Guide for Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Upstate New York.

Books will be available for sale and signing. This event is sponsored by the library. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

