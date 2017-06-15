Sunday, June 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/author-event-terry-powers/
Biddeford author Terry Powers will speak about his book ‘The Death Waltz,’ inspired by his experiences growing up in a home with his grandparents, who owned a hospice-care facility. Powers’s book contains eight separate tales of men, at different points of their lives, dealing with death.
