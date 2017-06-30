Author Event: Memoirists

Thursday, July 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Memoirists Deborah Joy Corey author of Settling Twice, and Lee Smith, author of Dimestore: a Writer’s Life, will read from their books and discuss writing memoirs at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, July 13th at 7:00 PM.
In her memoir Settling Twice, Deborah Joy Corey, prompted by the death of her parents, probes the complex bonds between family, lovers, and neighbors that have shaped her sense of identity–then, as a girl growing up in rural New Brunswick– and now, as a wife and mother living on the coast of Maine. Corey was raised in rural Canada by a mother and father who instilled in their children a great love of storytelling. She is the author of two novels, Losing Eddie and The Skating Pond, and many short stories in anthologies and writing textbooks in both the U.S. and Canada. She now lives and writes in Castine, Maine.
In Dimestore: A Writer’s Life, Lee Smith covers growing up in the small coal-mining town of Grundy, Virginia to becoming a writer and raising her own family in North Carolina. Smith loved every aspect of her hometown—set deep in the rugged Appalachian Mountains—from the Ben Franklin dimestore her father owned and ran for many years, to the music played down by the river bank, to the drive-in theater where The Stanley Brothers played before the movie began. In telling the story of her childhood, she reveals the mental illness in her family tree, shares her mother’s cherished recipes, and introduces readers to relatives, local characters, and people who changed her life.
This event is co-sponsored by the library and Blue Hill Books. Books will be available for sale and signing. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
