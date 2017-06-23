Author Event: Linda Greenlaw

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Bestselling Maine author Linda Greenlaw will do a presentation and read from her just-published mystery, Shiver Hitch, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Tuesday July 11th at 7:00 PM. The story is about a Miami homicide detective who thought she’d escaped the pollution, noise, and dead bodies of the big city when she moved back to the idyllic town of Green Haven, Maine. But through her work as a marine insurance investigator, it appears she’s left behind the bustle of the city, but not the murder.
Linda Greenlaw, America’s only female swordfishing captain, is author of five bestselling nonfiction books about life as a commercial fisherman: The Hungry Ocean, The Lobster Chronicles, All Fishermen Are Liars, Seaworthy, and Lifesaving Lessons, as well as the Jane Bunker mysteries: Slipknot, Fisherman’s Bend, and Shiver Hitch. She has also authored two cookbooks with her mother, Martha Greenlaw: Recipes from a Very Small Island and The Maine Summers Cookbook.
She is the winner of the U.S. Maritime Literature Award in 2003, and the New England Book Award for nonfiction in 2004. Time Magazine called her 2005 Recipes from a Very Small Island, a “must-have cookbook.” She splits her time between Isle au Haut, Maine, and Surry, Maine, with her husband, boat builder Steve Wessel.
This event is co-sponsored by the library and Blue Hill Books. Books will be available for sale and signing.
This event is sponsored by the library. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →