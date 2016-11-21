Author Event: John Holt Willey

Join us at 5:30pm on Wednesday, December 7th to hear John Willey read from his book, A Winter Apprentice.

John Willey shares insights into life in a Maine boatyard, where he worked and kept a journal from 1978 to ’79 in his book, A Winter Apprentice. John’s perspectives are unique coming from being a scholar and private investigator. He knew he was working among a group of outstanding craftsmen and involved in a dying art that he has now preserved in his writings.

John had been an independent private investigator in San Francisco when he was told by his doctor to find less hectic work in a more peaceful setting if he wanted to live longer. So, at midlife, he and his wife returned to Maine.

John has been a farmhand, janitor, jackhammer operator, U.S. Marine, choir member (bass), sailor, private investigator, electrician, boat builder, cabinetmaker, mason, and long served on the board of his beloved Good Will-Hinckley. In the summertime, he paddles an eighteen-foot sea kayak he built and launched in 1997.

This event is free, and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.

