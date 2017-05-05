Author Event: Head of Falls

Thursday, May 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Maine author and retired Colby College dean Earl Smith will discuss his new book, Head of Falls at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday May 18th at 7:00 PM. The program is part of the library’s “Diversity Downeast” series.
Set in the Maine city of Waterville in the mid-1950s, the story is told by a teenage Lebanese girl who flees trouble at home in the midst of a hurricane and finds refuge in a tiny house at Head of Falls, owned by an old man she calls Mr. M. She is delighted when he offers to teach her how to play the piano. Although she has no piano on which to practice, Mr. M contrives an ingenious substitute, and she soon discovers her special gift for music.
A Maine native, Earl Smith is retired as Dean of the College at Colby. He is the author of Mayflower Hill: a history of Colby College, The Dam Committee, and More Dam Trouble. He and his wife Barbara live in Belgrade Lakes. This program is sponsored by the Blue Hill Public Library. Books will be available for sale and signing.
