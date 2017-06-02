Author Event: Gregory Maguire, Author of Wicked

Friday, June 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Bestselling author Gregory Maguire will do a presentation and read from his most recent novel, After Alice (2015), at the Blue Hill Public Library on Friday June 16th at 7:00 PM. The novel was published on the 150th anniversary of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Gregory is the author of Wicked, a retelling of The Wizard of Oz as told by the Wicked Witch of the West, which sparked the successful Broadway Musical.
After Alice is a reframing of Alice in Wonderland. As New York Times reviewer Joe Hill said, “Gregory Maguire has made a cottage industry out of reframing famous children’s stories to explore neglected side characters and misrepresented villains.” Many of his books are popular with teens and adults, known these days as “crossover books.”
Gregory Maguire has published more than 30 novels for adults and children. He has done reviews for the Sunday New York Times Book Review, and has contributed and performed original material for NPR’s “All Things Considered.” His novels regularly make New York Times and national bestseller lists. Egg & Spoon (2014), a fantasy for young adults, was a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor Book and is under option by Universal Studios. He lives in the Boston area with his partner and their three children.
Books will be available for sale and signing. This event is sponsored by the library, Word. Blue Hill Literary Festival, and Blue Hill Books by special arrangement with Moss Wood Retreats, where Maguire will be doing a workshop. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
