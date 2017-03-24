Author Event: Fierce With Reality

Thursday, April 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Maine author and retired University of Maine professor Margaret Cruikshank will discuss and read from her new anthology Fierce with Reality, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, April 6th at 7:00 PM. A culturally diverse literary collection on aging, ranging from ancient Chinese poetry to Mary Oliver, Alice Walker, and Willie Nelson, the anthology includes fiction, philosophical essays, personal essays, humor, analyses of ageism, and folktales from Asia and Iraq.
Margaret Cruikshank retired from the women’s studies faculty at the University of Maine, where she is currently an associate of the university’s Center on Aging. She is also the author of Learning to be Old: Gender, Culture and Aging.
Books will be available for sale and signing. This event is sponsored by the library and Blue Hill Books. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
