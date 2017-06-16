Author Event: Family Friendly Hikes in Maine with Aislinn Sarnacki

Thursday, June 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Bangor Daily News outdoor journalist Aislinn Sarnacki will present a slideshow and talk about her new book, Family Friendly Hikes in Maine, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday June 29th at 7:00 PM. The presentation is sponsored by the library and Blue Hill Heritage Trust.
Family Friendly Hikes in Maine, just released this month by Down East Books, includes several Blue Hill Heritage Trust trails. For the BDN, Aislinn writes a weekly column about Maine trails, as well as a blog that features videos. She also writes weekly stories about Maine wildlife, conservation, and outdoor recreation. The Maine Press Association named her “top features blogger” in the state for 2014 and 2016. To date, her blog has videos, photos and descriptions of nearly 300 hikes throughout the state.
In this illustrated talk, Aislinn will describe some of the trails from her book, especially trails within the Blue Hill area. She’ll also talk about the essays she wrote for the front of the book, including an essay on “the scariest creature in the Maine woods,” an essay on her own outdoor experiences as a child growing up in Winterport, Maine, and how she believes those experiences continue to influence her today.
Books will be available for sale and signing. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
