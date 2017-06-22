Author Event: Dr. Wendy Rapaport

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted June 22, 2017, at 4:09 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/author-event-dr-wendy-rapaport-friendship-matters/

Dr. Wendy Rapaport will discuss her new book, ‘Friendship Matters,’ co-written with Dr. Sandra Bernstein. Both women are psychologists and have been friends for nearly 50 years. Their book–blending memoir, life lessons, and laughter–examines the complexities of maintaining a good friendship.

