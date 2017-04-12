Author Event at Owl and Turtle Bookshop

Saturday, April 22, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Owl & Turtle Bookshop Cafe, 33 Bay View Street, Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-230-7335; owlandturtle.com
Local author Richard Grant will be reading from and signing his brand new novel, Cave Dwellers, at the Owl & Turtle Bookshop Cafe in Camden on Saturday, April 22nd at 2pm. Like his first book, Another Green World, Grant’s latest work centers around WWII, with a plot seeped in espionage and involving a host of compelling characters. The event is free to the public, but if anyone would like to reserve a copy of the book they can do so by calling the Owl & Turtle at 207.230.7335. More information is also available at owlandturtle.com.
