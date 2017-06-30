Author Event: 50 Ways to Be a Mainer

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Captain Billy C., a part time resident of Surry, will discuss and read from his new book about the uniqueness of Maine: 50 Ways to Be a Mainer, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Wednesday, July 12th at 7:00 PM.
The book is designed to be both informative and funny by pointing out little known facts about Maine. Captain Billy will share his favorite stories about humor in Maine, including the story of Buck’s leg, and the history of the Aroostook County War.
Captain Billy C was born in the Midwest and spent most of his life in one of the flattest states in the country. He decided that wasn’t flat enough and moved to the flattest state in the country – Florida. In 1989, he was introduced to the coast of Maine by his future wife Jenni Smith whose family (the Marshall Smiths) had been coming to Surry since the early 1940’s. Since that time, Captain Billy has spent every summer and many Christmases in Surry, on Newbury Neck.
According to Captain Billy, “Even if you were born in Maine, there is bound to be new information you can use to impress or bore your friends. Also, this book is humorous. It is chock full of family-friendly jokes, puns, and snarky comments. Furthermore, and weirdly enough, it’s also a coloring book. Most of the illustrations are real scenes in Maine to which you can add your own artistic touch.”
This event is sponsored by the library. Books will be available for sale and signing. There is no charge, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →