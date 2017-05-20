Author Barbara Kent Lawrence

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted May 20, 2017, at 3:08 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/barbara-lawrence-book-launch/

Lawrence will be celebrating the publication of ‘The Other Island: Ben’s Story,’ a sequel to her novel ‘Islands of Time.’ She will read from the new book and answer questions. Books will be available for signing and purchase, and refreshments will be served.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. 1-year-old killed in Alton Elementary car accident identified1-year-old killed in Alton Elementary car accident identified
  2. State to close Machiasport prison next monthState to close Machiasport prison next month
  3. Former DFAS employee sues Limestone facility over bad waterFormer DFAS employee sues Limestone facility over bad water
  4. Mark Zuckerberg vacationing in rural Maine; spotted dining Friday night in BangorMark Zuckerberg vacationing in rural Maine; spotted dining Friday night in Bangor
  5. When this Maine caregiver shared her struggle to get by, strangers showed up with giftsWhen this Maine caregiver shared her struggle to get by, strangers showed up with gifts

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs