Author Barbara Kent Lawrence

Sunday, May 21, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/barbara-lawrence-book-launch/
Lawrence will be celebrating the publication of ‘The Other Island: Ben’s Story,’ a sequel to her novel ‘Islands of Time.’ She will read from the new book and answer questions. Books will be available for signing and purchase, and refreshments will be served.
