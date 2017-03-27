Augusta Presentation to Focus on Maine History Captured in Postcard Images

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Maine State Library, 230 State Street, Augusta, ME - Maine
For more information: 207-622-7718
Augusta – Postcards were the Instagrams of the early twentieth century. During a period from 1909 to World War II, the Maine-based Eastern Illustrating and Publishing Company was the U.S. market leader in production of genuine postcards and amassed an archive of over 22,000 glass plate images of Maine architectural photography from the period. The collection is now housed at the Penobscot Marine Museum.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, the Maine authors W.H. “Bill” Bunting, Kevin Johnson and Earle G. Shettleworth, Jr. will be on hand for a special program of the Kennebec Historical Society and Maine State Library to talk about the Eastern collection and their recent collaboration on the 2016 book on the subject, Maine on Glass.
The program will be held at 6:30 PM at the Maine State Library, 230 State Street in Augusta. The event is open to the public and free of charge. For more information, contact the Kennebec Historical Society at 207-622-7718.
