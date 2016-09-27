Augusta Completes Active Living Assessment

Healthy Communities of the Capital Area (HCCA), the City of Augusta through the Conservation Commission, and other community partners have recently completed a Rural Active Living Assessment (RALA) of the city. RALA is a tool developed by the Maine Rural Health Research Center at the University of Southern Maine to help assess the “friendliness” of a community for things like biking, walking, and playing, especially for youth.

The Augusta Conservation Commission, HCCA staff, youth from Augusta Boys and Girls Club, city staff, and HCCA staff looked at the city’s programs and policies as well as measuring the bikeability, walkability and access to physical opportunities. They found areas that were very bike and pedestrian friendly, areas that could use small improvements, and areas that will need further review and planning.

Youth representing the Augusta Boys and Girls Club presented the report to city staff. Staff said, “this report will be a tool, along with other plans the city is developing, which will be made available to the Comprehensive Planning Committee. The Comprehensive Plan is due to be updated within the next few years.”

The mission of HCCA is to convene and support people, organizations and communities to collaborate on quality of life and public health issues.

