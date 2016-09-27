Augusta Completes Active Living Assessment

Augusta Boys and Girls Club members Salemn Chapman, Samantha Chase and Kaleb Brann present report to Leif Dahlin.
Karen Tucker | BDN
Augusta Boys and Girls Club members Salemn Chapman, Samantha Chase and Kaleb Brann present report to Leif Dahlin.
Augusta Boys and Girls Club members Salemn Chapman, Samantha Chase and Kaleb Brann present report to Leif Dahlin.
Karen Tucker | BDN
Augusta Boys and Girls Club members Salemn Chapman, Samantha Chase and Kaleb Brann present report to Leif Dahlin.
By Karen Tucker
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 4:39 p.m.

Augusta Completes Active Living Assessment

Healthy Communities of the Capital Area (HCCA), the City of Augusta through the Conservation Commission, and other community partners have recently completed a Rural Active Living Assessment (RALA) of the city. RALA is a tool developed by the Maine Rural Health Research Center at the University of Southern Maine to help assess the “friendliness” of a community for things like biking, walking, and playing, especially for youth.

The Augusta Conservation Commission, HCCA staff, youth from Augusta Boys and Girls Club, city staff, and HCCA staff looked at the city’s programs and policies as well as measuring the bikeability, walkability and access to physical opportunities. They found areas that were very bike and pedestrian friendly, areas that could use small improvements, and areas that will need further review and planning.

Youth representing the Augusta Boys and Girls Club presented the report to city staff. Staff said, “this report will be a tool, along with other plans the city is developing, which will be made available to the Comprehensive Planning Committee. The Comprehensive Plan is due to be updated within the next few years.”

Story continues below advertisement.

The mission of HCCA is to convene and support people, organizations and communities to collaborate on quality of life and public health issues.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Camden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barbCamden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barb
  2. Hibachi restaurant plans to open in BangorHibachi restaurant plans to open in Bangor
  3. Maine couple sentenced for stealing disabled daughters’ Social Security
  4. Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.
  5. Man fatally shot in his Biddeford apartmentMan fatally shot in his Biddeford apartment

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Health