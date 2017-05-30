August: Osage County Opens June 2

Friday, June 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, June 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: eastportartscenter.org
Stage East will present August: Osage County, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tracy Letts, June 2,3, 9 and 10 at 7 pm, and June 4 and 11 at 3 pm. “August: Osage County resonates with anyone who struggles with family expectations and finding their own identity,” says director, Naphtali Fields, and noted that the play was her inspiration for becoming a director. The New York Times called the play, “Flat-out, no asterisks and without qualifications, the most exciting new American play Broadway has seen in years.” Cast members include Will Bradbury, Kathleen Dunbar, Ryan French, Peter Frewen, John Leavitt, Kat Moore, Melissa Newcomb, Brian Schuth, Barbara Smith, Jenie Smith, Caitlyn Stellrecht, Damon Weston and Lindy Weston; the group has been enthusiastic about their work with Fields. “Working with Naphtali has been the most refreshingly stimulating work I have enjoyed for a long time,” said Peter Frewen, who will portray Beverly Weston. “Her professional competence includes the leadership skills to inspire professional aspirations within each amateur heart that falls within her orbit. I fully anticipate that this will be the most affecting and memorable piece of theatre that many audience members will have ever experienced—in any city, on any stage.” Stage East veteran Kathleen Dunbar who plays Jean Fordham, says “Everyone has been working insanely hard for months now. The cast and crew have dedicated and committed 100% to this show, and it’s awesome to see it materialize from script to stage.”
Tickets are $12, and may be purchased via the EAC site, or at the EAC box office 30 minutes prior to each show. The show is recommended for mature audiences due to adult language and situations. Attendees should please note that theatrical cigarettes are used during the production. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
