August 5 Concert to Restore Priceless Windows

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Congregational Christian Church, Church St., Lubec, Maine
For more information: 2077332316; summerkeys.com
Classical guitarist Winslow Browning will present a solo recital on Saturday, August 5 at 7:00PM at the Congregational Christian Church, at Main and Church Streets, Lubec, ME. Event proceeds will be used to restore the church’s priceless stained glass windows that were damaged from Hurricane Arthur in 2014. The program features music by Dowland, Duarte, Lauro and Domeniconi – and there might be a story or two. A suggested donation of $20 is requested but any and all contributions are welcome. As an annual long time visitor to Maine since 1999, Browning says “I feel a strong connection to the village of Lubec and wanted to help facilitate the windows’ restoration. They are a tribute to Lubec’s past but also represent hope for the future.” Browning, is well-known to downeast audiences through his long association with the SummerKeys music program. His programs include a blend of a variety of musical styles and charming stories. The August 5 program selections were chosen to reflect the mosaic of colors in the beautiful windows.
Winslow Browning has performed to critical acclaim from Lubec, ME to Key West, FL and from New York, NY to Berlin, Germany. He has appeared as a recitalist, chamber musician and soloist with orchestra in the United States, Canada, Austria, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. In New York, Mr. Browning’s appearances have included concerts at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theater and Alice Tully Hall, Symphony Space, Florence Gould Hall and the Brooklyn Playhouse. A winner of the Artists International Award, Mr. Browning has been featured at a number of music festivals around the world including: the Long Island Guitar Festival (USA), Kühlungsborn Guitar Festival (Germany), Schloss Prössels Music Festival (Italy) and Winterfest Guitar Festival (USA). His radio and television appearances have included Live at 11 on Maine Public Broadcasting, Morning pro musica on WGBH-FM in Boston and he has been a frequent guest on Around New York on WNYC-FM.
