Audubon’s Trip to Labrador Featured at Summer Exhibition in Dennysville

Author Peter Logan discussing his book on Audubon's 1833 trip to Labrador from Eastport, during his visit Down East in the summer of 2016.
Colin Windhorst | BDN
Peter Logan's definitive and readable account of the John James Audubon's epic Voyage of Discovery to Labrador, published in 2016, and on sale at the Academy/Vestry Museum in Dennysville throughout the summer.
Colin Windhorst | BDN
Thomas Lincoln of Dennysville, who accompanied Audubon to Labrador in 1833, at age 19, to assist in collecting birds for the naturalist's four volume "Birds of America," published in 1838.
Colin Windhorst | BDN
Drawn in Dennysville: John James Audubon's painting of the Spruce Grouse, captured during his stay with the family of "the hospitable Judge Lincoln" in August of 1832, in preparation for his famous trip to Labrador the following spring.
Colin Windhorst | BDN
By Colin Windhorst, Dr. Windhorst lives in Dennysville, Maine.
Posted July 15, 2017, at 9:52 a.m.

The story of John James Audubon’s famous birding trip to Labrador is being presented in a new summer exhibition at Dennysville’s Academy/Vestry Museum. Following the naturalist’s first visit to Down East Maine in 1832, Audubon returned in the spring to travel to Labrador where he had heard that “millions of birds” were found during the brief summer months. Arriving in Eastport in May of 1833, he hired the schooner “Ripley” under captain Henry Emery, and engaged several young men to assist in the collection of birds that he hoped to include in his ambitious publication The Birds of America. Among these “young gentlemen” were his own son John, two medical students from Boston, George Shattuck Jr. and William Ingalls, a son of the customs inspector at Lubec, Joseph Coolidge, who knew how to handle a small boat, and Thomas Lincoln from Dennysville.

The previous August, the Audubon’s family, including his wife, Lucy, and their two sons, had stayed with the Lincolns beside the Dennys River while he scoured the area in search for the Spruce Grouse and other elusive species. Tom Lincoln had served as his guide, proving his good aim and endurance.

Departing from Eastport on June 6, 1833, the party of explorers headed across the Bay of Fundy, along the Nova Scotia coast and through the Canso Gut towards the Magdalen Islands and the Labrador coast. Each day was an adventure, rising well before dawn, encountering the perils of an inhospitable climate, sometimes so cold that Audubon could not continue to draw. Over the next six weeks they collected a total of 173 birds, completed 27 new paintings, including four from the Passamaquoddy Bay area, before heading home in August, just as winter began to set in.

In a letter to his wife Lucy at home in New York, Audubon wrote “We see snow in all our walks—Musquitoes and Cariboo flies in the thousands at every step—a growth of Vegetation that would astound any European Gardener, and yet not a Cubic Foot of Soil . . . and nothing but Granit Rock and moss of thousands of species.”

Justly credited with awakening the American consciousness to the fragility of the natural environment, Audubon’s trip to Labrador marks a significant turning point in American history.

A complete record of the trip, with all of Audubon’s drawings, helpful maps and text is included in this colorful exhibit at the Academy/Vestry Museum in Dennysville. It is open regularly each Saturday throughout the summer from1 to 4 p.m., and at other times by appointment by calling 207-726-3905. The story of this epic voyage is told in full in Peter Logan’s new book “Audubon: America’s Greatest Naturalist, and His Voyage of Discovery to Labrador, publicized during his visit to Eastport and Dennysville in the summer of 2016. Admission is free, donations are welcome. Call the Dennys River Historical Society at 726-3905 for more information.

