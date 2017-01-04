BANGOR, Maine — Auditions with Robinson Ballet for “Where the Wild Things Are” will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 107 Union St. for dancers ages 10 and older. Rehearsals will be held 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays. Dancers should bring information on any conflicts they may have.

Performances are: in-school performance Friday, May 5, Brewer Performing Arts Center, 92 Pendleton St.; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, Brewer Performing Arts Center; day performance Friday, May 13, at The Grand Auditorium, Ellsworth.

