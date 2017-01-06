Auditions for children’s spring session at Next Generation Theatre

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-989-7100

BREWER, Maine — Auditions for spring session for children ages 5-10 and 10-14 for Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland JR.”, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St. Audition takes 5-15 minutes each. Tuition $225 includes script, music CD, and a free show T-Shirt.Call 989-7100 to reserve spot.

