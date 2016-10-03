AUDITIONS FOR BANGOR COMMUNITY THEATRE’S CHRISTMAS MUSICAL!

By Heather Elkins
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 3:59 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: bangorcommunitytheatre.org

Audition’s for BCT’s ‘Christmas at The Grange-A Musical’ will be held Sunday October 9th @ 3 pm &

Thursday October 13th @ 630 pm at The Bangor Grange Hall 1192 Ohio Street, Bangor.

Please visit our website or Facebook page for show dates as well as audition and show details. You can also email us at bctbangorinfo@gmail.com.

