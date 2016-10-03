AUDITIONS FOR BANGOR COMMUNITY THEATRE’S CHRISTMAS MUSICAL!

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: bangorcommunitytheatre.org

Audition’s for BCT’s ‘Christmas at The Grange-A Musical’ will be held Sunday October 9th @ 3 pm &

Story continues below advertisement.

Thursday October 13th @ 630 pm at The Bangor Grange Hall 1192 Ohio Street, Bangor.

Please visit our website or Facebook page for show dates as well as audition and show details. You can also email us at bctbangorinfo@gmail.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →