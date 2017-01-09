Auditions for Bangor Ballet’s Spring Production

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bangor Ballet, 14 State Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-945-5911; bangorballet.org

Bangor Ballet will hold auditions Sunday, January 15th for Schubert Waltzes and Paquita Variations, to be included in Bangor Ballet’s May 13th & 14th performances.

1:00pm: Schubert Waltzes – Boys and girls ages 10 and older with at least three years ballet training. (Some may be asked to stay for 2:30 pm audition)

2:30pm: Paquita Variations – Boys and girls ages 12 and older with advanced training and pointe technique for girls. Rehearsals will be Saturdays 3-5pm and/or Sunday afternoons, TBA.

The audition will be held at 16 State Street in Bangor. Registration at Bangor Ballet office, 12-2pm January 15th. Please call 207-945-5911 for more information or to arrange an alternate date.

