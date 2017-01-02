Auditions for Bangor Area Children’s Choir

Bangor Area Children's Choir
Bangor Area Children's Choir
By Robert Ludwig
Posted Jan. 02, 2017, at 6:06 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-974-7715; bangorareachildrenschoir.com/

The Youth Chorale (ages 12-19) and Treble Choir (ages 9+) of the Bangor Area Children’s Choir are accepting new members during the month of January. Prospective new members may audition on Saturday, January 7 at 3:00 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor or may email the Artistic Director – RobertLudwig@bangorareachildrenschoir.com to arrange a private audition. For more information visit www.bangorareachildrenschoir.com or call 207-974-7715.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. What to expect from LePage’s last Maine budget proposalWhat to expect from LePage’s last Maine budget proposal
  2. How one immigrant is helping to improve this coastal Maine communityHow one immigrant is helping to improve this coastal Maine community
  3. Bangor rings in 2017 at snowy 13th annual ball dropBangor rings in 2017 at snowy 13th annual ball drop
  4. 168 vehicles towed during Portland’s parking ban168 vehicles towed during Portland’s parking ban
  5. New Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in PortlandNew Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs