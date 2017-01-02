Auditions for Bangor Area Children’s Choir

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-974-7715; bangorareachildrenschoir.com/

The Youth Chorale (ages 12-19) and Treble Choir (ages 9+) of the Bangor Area Children’s Choir are accepting new members during the month of January. Prospective new members may audition on Saturday, January 7 at 3:00 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 225 French Street, Bangor or may email the Artistic Director – RobertLudwig@bangorareachildrenschoir.com to arrange a private audition. For more information visit www.bangorareachildrenschoir.com or call 207-974-7715.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →