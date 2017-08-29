Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham Campus, 37 College Avenue, Gorham, Maine
For more information: usm.maine.edu/music/audition-southern-maine-symphony-orchestra-0
The USM School of Music invites talented community orchestral musicians, especially string players, to audition for the Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra
Auditions: Wednesday August 30, Corthell Hall USM, Gorham 7:30-10 p.m.
To schedule an audition contact Robert Lehmann: rlehmann@maine.edu. Please prepare one or two short excerpts that best demonstrate your playing in slow/lyrical and fast/technical work.
Rehearsals: Wednesdays 7:15-9:45, Sept.-Nov. 2017 and Jan.-Apr. 2018 in Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus.
About the Orchestra
The Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra is a full-sized symphony orchestra comprised of USM students and talented members of the community who audition for membership. It is conducted by USM Professor Robert Lehmann.
The orchestra performs challenging, professional level repertoire from all periods. Recently performed pieces include: Mahler’s Third Symphony (named 2013 Best Classical Music Event by the Portland Press Herald), Mozart’s Requiem with a 250 voice choir, Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, and fully staged productions of Strauss’ opera Die Fledermaus and Otto Nicolai’s Merry Wives of Windsor in collaboration with the USM Department of Theatre. The orchestra sponsors a biennial concerto competition and frequently collaborates with the chorus on large scale choral works. In addition, professional soloists of the highest caliber are often engaged to perform with the orchestra.
The 2017-18 season will feature Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9, Wagner’s “Siegfried Idyll”, William Bolcom’s “Commedia” and Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 in November, the Annual Messiah Singalong with Choral Art Society in December and a spring concert at Merrill auditorium featuring the winners of the 2018 Concerto/Aria competition and Stephen Edward’s “Requiem for My Mother”.
At the USM School of Music, Dr. Robert Lehmann is professor of music and director of strings and orchestral activities, artist faculty in violin & viola, conductor & artistic coordinator: Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra, and Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra.
