Attorney Esther Yoo joins Berman & Simmons

LEWISTON, Maine, Oct. 4, 2016 – Attorney Esther Yoo of Falmouth has joined the Berman & Simmons law firm, where she will represent plaintiffs in personal injury cases.

A native of California, Yoo graduated from Harvard University and served in the AmeriCorps VISTA program. In 2013, she earned her law degree at the UCLA School of Law, where she was a Senior Editor of the UCLA Law Review. Yoo began her career at O’Melveny & Myers LLP in Los Angeles. She was a law clerk for the Honorable Dolly M. Gee of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, and most recently worked as an associate attorney at Pierce Atwood LLP in Portland, Maine.

“I’m excited to be working on behalf of people in Maine who would not have access to justice without an advocate fighting for them,” Yoo said.

Yoo is an adjunct professor at the University of Maine School of Law. She volunteers with the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, providing pro bono legal representation to asylum seekers.

Berman & Simmons, P.​A.​ is a law firm of 17 attorneys with offices in Portland, Lewiston, and Bangor, Maine.​ The firm has represented injured Maine people for more than 100 years. Chambers USA has described Berman & Simmons as “the best plaintiffs’ personal injury and medical malpractice firm in Maine.​” The firm has also appeared twice in the National Law Journal Top 100 Verdicts, which ranks the largest jury awards in the nation. Learn more at www.bermansimmons.com.

