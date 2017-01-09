Attorney Benjamin Gideon appointed to Professional Ethics Commission

LEWISTON, Maine, Jan. 9, 2017 – Benjamin Gideon of Freeport, a lawyer at the Berman & Simmons law firm, has been appointed to the Professional Ethics Commission of the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar.

Gideon’s four-year term on the commission began Jan. 1, and continues through 2020. A Portland native, Gideon is a graduate of Cornell University and Yale Law School. He represents plaintiffs in medical malpractice, personal injury, wrongful death, and other complex civil litigation matters. Gideon is based at Berman & Simmons’ headquarters in Lewiston, and has served as a member of the Board of Overseers of the Bar since 2014.

Established in 1978, The Board of Overseers of the Bar regulates the conduct of lawyers by enforcing the Maine Bar Rules and the Maine Rules of Professional Conduct adopted by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The board is responsible for receiving and investigating grievance complaints against attorneys licensed in Maine.

