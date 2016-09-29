Attila Vural in Concert

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Crow Town Gallery, 406 South Lubec Road, Lubec, Maine For more information: 207-733-4570; cobscookbaymusic.com

Swiss percussive-fingerstyle guitar virtuoso Attila Vural returns to Lubec for his only Maine appearance on his U.S. tour. One of only a handful of guitarists who practice this unique style, Attila’s performers combine visual and musical excitement while his compositions also include melodic components of great beauty.

Suggested donation $15.

